Dr. Bryan Abramowitz, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (13)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bryan Abramowitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Abramowitz works at Bryan L Abramowitz MD Inc. in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bryan L Abramowitz MD Inc.
    4282 Genesee Ave Ste 302, San Diego, CA 92117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 836-2491

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Sharp Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 23, 2022
    Dr. Abramowitz has treated me as if he was treating a family member. He is thorough and inquisitive, reviewing past treatments before discussing any current issues. He also asks questions relating to mental health to ensure not only the “body” receives care, but the “person” (mind and spirit) is healthy as well. This method combines holistic and traditional methods which enables the patient to reach an optimum health status. Response to urgent matters is unmatched. His recommendations to specialists has been 100% on point. It’s as if he knows those specialists hold an equal holistic approach and the patient truly feels they are part of a community, instead of being pushed through an industry. It’s rare to find a primary care doctor practicing this way. Kendra (staff) is always helpful, friendly, and courteous. She conducts herself professionally while juggling numerous phone calls and in-person contact. She is thorough - responding to urgent needs with compassion, and responding with test results in a timely fashion. When she is the only staff member “on-deck”, her patience and efficiency is superior. She is an excellent extension of Dr. Abramowitz. I have witnessed Kendra multitask the phone ringing off the hook while attending to patients in the waiting area. She is able to do so professionally, never displaying stress or lack of patience. Her performance doesn’t end there as she also serves as an assistant to Dr. Abramowitz. This shows positive teamwork for a small office to handle a high volume of patients. The patient leaves feeling part of a family environment instead of just a number. Kendra serves both as an administrator and as an assistant to Dr. Abramowitz. When she accompanied me in the exam room, not only was she professional, she also touched my arm showing compassion which eased my nerves. When I’ve called with urgent concerns, she asks appropriate questions, provides clear advice, and when necessary communicates with Dr. Abramowitz for further information. On a previous occasion, she went above and beyond while scheduling an emergency scan.. Initially the receiving scheduler said it could not be done.. Kendra asked to speak to a supervisor.. When that didn’t work, she escalated her communication to the radiologist.. I was able to receive my scan the next morning. Again, this level of attention proves a successful team effort is working together to achieve a positive experience for the patient. Dr. Abromowitz and his staff deliver professionalism, kindness, knowledge, and compassion each and every time I visit. He is lucky to work with a team of specialists who also hold his high standard of care and ethics. I am lucky as a terminally ill patient to benefit from a communal holistic approach. I used to fear the medical establishment.. I no longer have this fear as a result of Dr. Abromowitz and his team.
    — Dec 23, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Bryan Abramowitz, MD
    About Dr. Bryan Abramowitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1245289339
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abramowitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abramowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abramowitz works at Bryan L Abramowitz MD Inc. in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Abramowitz’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Abramowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abramowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abramowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abramowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

