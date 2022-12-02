Dr. Bryan Abessi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abessi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Abessi, MD
Overview
Dr. Bryan Abessi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Branchburg, NJ. They completed their residency with Albany Medical Center (New York)
Dr. Abessi works at
Locations
-
1
Abessi Eye Care & Surgery LLC3322 US Highway 22 Ste 503, Branchburg, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 952-0444
-
2
Advanced Eye Care Center - Randolph10 W Hanover Ave Ste 103, Randolph, NJ 07869 Directions (973) 895-4600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abessi?
Dr. Bryan Abessi is incredible. He is a wonderful surgeon and the staff is very helpful and pleasant at Dr. Abessi Eye Care and Surgery. Dr. Abessi took a great deal of time and explained everything in detail. Dr. Abessi ensured I had a smooth prep, surgery, and follow-up. I am extremely happy with the result of my Cataract surgery. I am so glad I went to Dr. Abessi and would highly recommend to anyone. I am very thankful to Dr. Abessi and his staff. -Abha Shah
About Dr. Bryan Abessi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1104184621
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center (New York)
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abessi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abessi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abessi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abessi works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Abessi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abessi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abessi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abessi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.