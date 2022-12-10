Overview

Dr. Bruno Casanova, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.



Dr. Casanova works at CityMD in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.