Dr. Bruno Casanova, MD
Dr. Bruno Casanova, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.
Brooklyn Hospital121 DeKalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 250-8103
Advantage Care Physicians - Bedford233 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205 Directions (646) 680-1825
Lenox Hill Hospital215 E 95th St, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 460-7800
Efficient Anesthesia P.c.447 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions (718) 858-6300
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Casanova, is thee best GYN doctor I have ever encountered. I call him Dr. Magic hands. He is very professional, patience, caring, kind, understanding, and down to earth. He will walk you through and will explain everything he's doing during your exams and more. Also he provides all options available to u. I have had several different procedures with him and always felt calm and he's been extremely gentle during the procedures. I couldn't believe how all my procedures and surgery has gone perfectly. Minimal to no pain if any. Thank you Dr. Casanova (AKA. DR. MAGIC HANDS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1316003221
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
