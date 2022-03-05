Dr. Bruno Bastos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bastos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruno Bastos, MD
Dr. Bruno Bastos, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidade Federal Da Bahia, Faculdade De Medicina|Universidade Federal da Bahia, Salvador, Brazil and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, South Miami Hospital, West Kendall Baptist Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Locations
Miami Cancer Institute, 8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176
Hospital Affiliations
- Homestead Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Dr Bastos and Arelis are excellent.
About Dr. Bruno Bastos, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute|Hematology/Oncology, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla. Developmental Therapeutics, Medical Oncology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Mass
- Internal Medicine, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla.
- Jackson Meml Hosp University Miami Sch Med|Jackson Meml Hosp-University Miami Sch Med
- Universidade Federal Da Bahia, Faculdade De Medicina|Universidade Federal da Bahia, Salvador, Brazil
- Internal Medicine and Oncology
Dr. Bastos has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bastos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bastos speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
