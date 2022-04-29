Dr. Bruni Leka, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruni Leka, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruni Leka, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital and Nazareth Hospital.
Locations
Foot and Ankle Excellence11410 BUSTLETON AVE, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Directions (215) 698-6133Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Nazareth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Choice VIP Care Plus
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Leka is very knowledgeable, extremely qualified, efficient & very kind & caring. I feel that I am in such good hands while in her care! She understands your needs & respects you as a person. I am so glad I found her & I highly recommend her services.
About Dr. Bruni Leka, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English, Albanian, Italian, Russian and Ukrainian
Education & Certifications
- Roxborough Meml Hosp
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Salem State University
- Foot Surgery
