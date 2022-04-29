See All Podiatric Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Bruni Leka, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bruni Leka, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital and Nazareth Hospital.

Dr. Leka works at Foot and Ankle Excellence in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Foot and Ankle Excellence
    11410 BUSTLETON AVE, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 698-6133
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Holy Redeemer Hospital
  • Nazareth Hospital

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Benign Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Callosities, Hereditary Painful Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Digital Arthropathy - Brachydactyly, Familial Chevron Icon
Digital Deformities of the Feet Chevron Icon
Distal Lateral Subungual Onychomycosis Chevron Icon
Fibromatosis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Onychogryphosis Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Choice VIP Care Plus
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 29, 2022
    Dr Leka is very knowledgeable, extremely qualified, efficient & very kind & caring. I feel that I am in such good hands while in her care! She understands your needs & respects you as a person. I am so glad I found her & I highly recommend her services.
    Carol A May — Apr 29, 2022
    About Dr. Bruni Leka, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Years of Experience
    Years of Experience
    • English, Albanian, Italian, Russian and Ukrainian
    • 1689014425
    Education & Certifications

    • Roxborough Meml Hosp
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Salem State University
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruni Leka, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leka works at Foot and Ankle Excellence in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Leka’s profile.

    Dr. Leka speaks Albanian, Italian, Russian and Ukrainian.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Leka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

