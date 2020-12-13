Overview

Dr. Bruna Babic, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Babic works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Infectious Disease in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.