Dr. Brummitte Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brummitte Wilson, MD
Overview
Dr. Brummitte Wilson, MD is a Dermatologist in Hamburg, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Dr. Wilson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Brummitte Dale Wilson MD & Associates17 Long Ave Ste 200, Hamburg, NY 14075 Directions (716) 648-2770
-
2
Buffalo Medical Group425 Essjay Rd Ste 170, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 648-2770
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?
Always Always treated so well, and have a good time with all the staff when I'm there. They always have smiles when I'm greeted. Makes you feel more at ease. Thanks for that!
About Dr. Brummitte Wilson, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1245237288
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Hair Loss and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.