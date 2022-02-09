See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lawrenceville, GA
Dr. Bruce Ziran, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Bruce Ziran, MD

Orthopedic Trauma Surgery
4.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Bruce Ziran, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Dr. Ziran works at Performance Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Femur Fracture and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Hughston Clinic Southeast PC
    631 Professional Dr Ste 170, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 312-2663
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Femur Fracture
Humerus Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Femur Fracture
Humerus Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ziran?

    Feb 09, 2022
    El doctor ziran me operó mi brazo estaba destrozado en tres partes músculos tendones huesos despegados y con la mano de Dios y los demás colegas fue posible que mi mano viviera gloria sea Jehová de los ejércitos y muchas gracias al doctor Ziran y todos los colegas qué colaboraron para que mi cirugía fuera posible aleluya amén
    Dil Mejia — Feb 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bruce Ziran, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bruce Ziran, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ziran to family and friends

    Dr. Ziran's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ziran

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bruce Ziran, MD.

    About Dr. Bruce Ziran, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Trauma Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538274592
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ilizarov Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Metro Health Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Hospitals Case Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Case Institute Of Technology
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Ziran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ziran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ziran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ziran works at Performance Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Lawrenceville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Ziran’s profile.

    Dr. Ziran has seen patients for Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Femur Fracture and Humerus Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ziran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ziran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ziran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bruce Ziran, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.