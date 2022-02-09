Overview

Dr. Bruce Ziran, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Ziran works at Performance Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Femur Fracture and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.