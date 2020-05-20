Overview

Dr. Bruce Zinsmeister, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Zinsmeister works at Associates In Cardiology in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Murmur and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.