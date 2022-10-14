Dr. Bruce Zaret, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaret is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Zaret, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Zaret, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They completed their fellowship with Neur Inst/Colum-Presby
Dr. Zaret works at
Locations
Steward ANNP Neurology Center3540 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 321-1776
First Choice Neurology5350 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste 108, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Directions (561) 962-1508
HCA Florida Broward Orthopedics - Tamarac7225 N University Dr Ste 102, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 718-9777Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zaret is a knowledgable and personable physician. Kind and caring Would highly recommend himi
About Dr. Bruce Zaret, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1447224506
Education & Certifications
- Neur Inst/Colum-Presby
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
