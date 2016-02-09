Overview

Dr. Bruce Zappia, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Babylon, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Zappia works at Bruce A Zappia DPM in Babylon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.