Dr. Bruce Zafran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zafran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Zafran, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Zafran, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They completed their residency with Hahnemann University Hospital - Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Zafran works at
Locations
-
1
Royal Palm Ob. Gyn. PA8110 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 108, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 341-8288Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zafran?
Dr. Zafran was so pleasant and non judgmental with my visit as a new patient. It is hard for women to find a good and understanding gyno doctor but I believe I just found it with Dr. Zafran. He listened to my concerns and wasn't trying to rush the visit which was very much appreciated. Keep up the good work Doc and great staff!!!!! L.B. - Nov 8, 2022
About Dr. Bruce Zafran, MD
- Gynecology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1265432785
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital - Philadelphia, PA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zafran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zafran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zafran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zafran works at
Dr. Zafran has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zafran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zafran speaks French and Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Zafran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zafran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zafran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zafran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.