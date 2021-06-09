Dr. Bruce Younger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Younger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Younger, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Younger, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.
Dr. Younger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bruce Younger MD2752 Erie Ave Ste 7, Cincinnati, OH 45208 Directions (513) 871-3302
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Younger?
My family and I have been patients of Dr. Younger for years. He has an amazing bed side manner and is always willing to take time for our questions or concerns. I recommend him to all my friends who need a great Dermatologist.!
About Dr. Bruce Younger, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1396853180
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Younger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Younger accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Younger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Younger works at
Dr. Younger has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Younger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Younger speaks Hebrew.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Younger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Younger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Younger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Younger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.