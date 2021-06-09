Overview

Dr. Bruce Younger, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.



Dr. Younger works at BRUCE YOUNGER MD in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.