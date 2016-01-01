Overview

Dr. Bruce Woodling, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.



Dr. Woodling works at Bruce A Woodling Md Inc in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency, Arthritis and Viral Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.