Dr. Bruce Woodling, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.5 (3)
50 years of experience
Dr. Bruce Woodling, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.

Dr. Woodling works at Bruce A Woodling Md Inc in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency, Arthritis and Viral Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Bruce A. Woodling M.d. A Professional Corporration
    148 N Brent St Ste 102, Ventura, CA 93003
(805) 482-6643

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura

Vitamin B Deficiency
Arthritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Arthritis
Viral Infection
Osteoarthritis
Hypothyroidism
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Back Pain
Bronchitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Symptomatic Menopause
Vaccination
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Achilles Tendinitis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis of the Neck
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Constipation
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Influenza (Flu)
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Limb Swelling
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Runner's Knee
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Swine Flu
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
English
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457433971
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Woodling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woodling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Woodling works at Bruce A Woodling Md Inc in Ventura, CA.

    Dr. Woodling has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency, Arthritis and Viral Infection, and more.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

