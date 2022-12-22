See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Ware, MA
Dr. Bruce Wintman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Bruce Wintman, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
5 (169)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Bruce Wintman, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Ware, MA. They completed their fellowship with Allegheny Hospital

Dr. Wintman works at Radiology And Imaging Inc in Ware, MA with other offices in Enfield, CT and Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Hand Center Of Western Massachusetts
    85 South St, Ware, MA 01082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 967-2340
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    The Hand Center of Connecticut
    115 Elm St Ste 208, Enfield, CT 06082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 272-2996
  3. 3
    Hand Center Of Western Massachusetts
    3550 Main St Ste 204, Springfield, MA 01107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baystate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Anterior Interosseous Nerve Compression Chevron Icon
Arthritic Metacarpophalangeal (MCP) Joints Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bowler's Finger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachydactyly - Absence of Distal Phalanges Chevron Icon
Brachydactyly - Elbow, Wrist Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Congenital Deformity Chevron Icon
Congenital Hand Anomaly Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarticular Disease Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Polydactyly Chevron Icon
Polydactyly Syndrome Middle Ray Duplication Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radial Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Syndactyly Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Thumb Absence - Hypoplastic Halluces Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Transient Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tumor
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Disorders Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Pain Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PCS Health Systems
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Community Choice
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 169 ratings
    Patient Ratings (169)
    5 Star
    (167)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wintman?

    Dec 22, 2022
    My experience with Dr. Wintman has impressed me. I have had a couple of procedures with him and he always makes sure that you have exhausted all non-surgical possibilities before surgery is recommended. His staff at the office and at the surgical center make sure all your ducks are in a row before the day of surgery and follow up procedures were clearly explained. Everyone was kind, courteous, and respectful. I would definitely recommend Dr. Wintman and his entire staff.
    — Dec 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bruce Wintman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bruce Wintman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wintman to family and friends

    Dr. Wintman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wintman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bruce Wintman, MD.

    About Dr. Bruce Wintman, MD

    Specialties
    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922062389
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Allegheny Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Harvard University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Wesleyan University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Wintman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wintman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wintman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wintman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wintman has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wintman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    169 patients have reviewed Dr. Wintman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wintman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wintman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wintman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bruce Wintman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.