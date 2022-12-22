Dr. Bruce Wintman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wintman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Wintman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Wintman, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Ware, MA. They completed their fellowship with Allegheny Hospital
Dr. Wintman works at
Locations
-
1
Hand Center Of Western Massachusetts85 South St, Ware, MA 01082 Directions (413) 967-2340Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
The Hand Center of Connecticut115 Elm St Ste 208, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 272-2996
-
3
Hand Center Of Western Massachusetts3550 Main St Ste 204, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American International Group (AIG)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gallagher Basset
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PCS Health Systems
- PHCS
- Preferred Community Choice
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wintman?
My experience with Dr. Wintman has impressed me. I have had a couple of procedures with him and he always makes sure that you have exhausted all non-surgical possibilities before surgery is recommended. His staff at the office and at the surgical center make sure all your ducks are in a row before the day of surgery and follow up procedures were clearly explained. Everyone was kind, courteous, and respectful. I would definitely recommend Dr. Wintman and his entire staff.
About Dr. Bruce Wintman, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1922062389
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny Hospital
- Harvard University
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Wesleyan University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wintman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wintman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wintman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wintman works at
Dr. Wintman has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wintman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wintman speaks Spanish.
169 patients have reviewed Dr. Wintman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wintman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wintman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wintman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.