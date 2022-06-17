Dr. Bruce Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Wilson, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Wilson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wilson works at
Locations
-
1
Laboratory Corporation of America915 Goethals Dr, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 940-9052Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Laboratory Corporation of America925 Stevens Dr Ste 2E, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 940-9052
Hospital Affiliations
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?
He is very knowledgeable, patient, and caring. He will be direct and also quick to help you fix your situation to get to your best health. He will fight for you.
About Dr. Bruce Wilson, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1295826857
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Division Of Endocrinology, Nutrition, and Metabolism
- University Wa Med Center
- University of Washington Hospitals
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
- Whitman College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.