Overview

Dr. Bruce Wilkoff, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Wilkoff works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator, Cardiomyopathy and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.