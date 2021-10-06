Dr. Bruce Weiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Weiner, MD
Dr. Bruce Weiner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenixville, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Phoenixville Hospital, Pottstown Hospital and Reading Hospital.
Pain and Palliative Care Associates826 Main St Ste 203, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Directions (610) 983-1980
Phoenixville Hospital140 Nutt Rd, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Directions (610) 983-1000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
- Phoenixville Hospital
- Pottstown Hospital
- Reading Hospital
I had such a great experience. Dr Weiner explained everything that was going to happen, kept my significant other updated while I was in surgery, and just made sure he was available if I needed anything. His staff was just amazing. They helped easy my mind. I had to have surgery two times and each time I did not worry a single bit since Dr Weiner explained everything.
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1083618870
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
