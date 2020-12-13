Dr. Bruce Webber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Webber, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Webber, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Locations
Plastic Surgery - West9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 532, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 488-2344
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Webber is a fantastic surgeon. I have a hard time reading the two one-star reviews. Dr. Webber did my reconstructive breast surgery after having to have a modified radical mastectomy. In my experience with him he answer any and all questions and is beyond a professional physician. He did a wonderful job on making me look very natural after having to have reconstructive surgery.
About Dr. Bruce Webber, MD
- General Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1780661371
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
- Oregon Health & Science University
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara
- Willamette University
- Plastic Surgery
