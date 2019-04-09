Overview

Dr. Bruce Watrous, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Melrose, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford, MelroseWakefield Hospital and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Watrous works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Melrose, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

