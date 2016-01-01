Overview

Dr. Bruce Wardlay, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seagoville, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Wardlay works at WellMed at Seagoville in Seagoville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.