Dr. Bruce Wall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Wall, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Wall works at
Locations
Dallas Nephrology Associates - Dallas North Office13154 Coit Rd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75240 Directions (214) 358-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wall and staff were friendly, efficient and professional. They provided excellent care and I am happy to recommend this practice.
About Dr. Bruce Wall, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1861446130
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
