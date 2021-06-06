Overview

Dr. Bruce Vannatta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Vannatta works at Fernando Mendoza, MD in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.