Offers telehealth
Dr. Bruce Vannatta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Los Alamitos3801 Katella Ave Ste 401, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 598-3200
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Vanetta is an excellent physician. He is knowledgeable and very responsive to patients. The environment in his office is a tribute to the team that supports him.
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1629074877
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
