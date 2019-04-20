See All Plastic Surgeons in Carmel, IN
Dr. Bruce Van Natta, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Bruce Van Natta, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Bruce Van Natta, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.

Dr. Van Natta works at Meridian Plastic Surgeons in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Samir Mardini, MD
Dr. Samir Mardini, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Eric Moore, MD
Dr. Eric Moore, MD
10 (34)
View Profile
Dr. Basel Sharaf, MD
Dr. Basel Sharaf, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Christine L. Kelley, MD
    170 W 106th St, Carmel, IN 46290 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 575-0330

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Atrophy
Breast Ptosis
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Atrophy
Breast Ptosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Van Natta?

Apr 20, 2019
Dr. Van Natta is the best. I was able to get in the next day for an augmentation. So natural looking, I love my results!
— Apr 20, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Bruce Van Natta, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bruce Van Natta, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Van Natta to family and friends

Dr. Van Natta's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Van Natta

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bruce Van Natta, MD.

About Dr. Bruce Van Natta, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1881652444
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bruce Van Natta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Natta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Van Natta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Van Natta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Van Natta works at Meridian Plastic Surgeons in Carmel, IN. View the full address on Dr. Van Natta’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Natta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Natta.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Natta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Natta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Bruce Van Natta, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.