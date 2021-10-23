Dr. Bruce Usher Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Usher Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Usher Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Usher Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cary, NC. They completed their fellowship with MUSC
Dr. Usher Jr works at
Locations
North Carolina Heart and Vascular1505 SW Cary Pkwy Ste 300, Cary, NC 27511 Directions (919) 387-3260
North Carolina Heart and Vascular-garner400 Health Park Dr Ste 120, Garner, NC 27529 Directions (919) 250-2260
Rex Digestive Healthcare (holly Springs)781 Avent Ferry Rd Ste 204, Holly Springs, NC 27540 Directions (919) 787-5380
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He's kind, professional, conservative and highly thought of by medical staff in ER, hospital as well as partner and PA s. I have been happy with my care since coming from the east coast area and starting with him and his practice a year ago! He follows protocols and after appropriate testing will discharge from hospital and follow up from office.
About Dr. Bruce Usher Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- MUSC
- Med University Sc College Of Med
