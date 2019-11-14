Dr. Trippe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Trippe, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Trippe, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East.
Dr. Trippe works at
Locations
Endocrinology Associates of Montgomery2030 CHESTNUT ST, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 834-2940
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trippe?
Dr. Trippe is fantastic. I felt terrible for years not knowing what was going on. If you are fed up with other doctors that say “well, it’s not ________” and send you on your way. Then look no further. He DOES order a lot of labs which is a great thing because you find answers! You leave there feeling like somebody actually cares and is going to handle it. No rock goes unturned. If there is an issue, he will find it. His staff is beyond great! Yes, sometimes wait times can be longer than others but it is so very worth it in the end. I owe him a lot. He has been my endocrinologist for about 10 years now through multiple pregnancies. I’ve dealt with him A LOT. My kids had been having severe issues and I was trying to figure it out for years with multiple doctors appointments to no avail. “Sorry, it’s not this.” Well because of my labs at Dr. Trippe he found something genetic and said I needed to test the kids. Turns out, dangerous mystery medical issue solved. Forever Grateful.
About Dr. Bruce Trippe, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1700936200
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- University Of Maryland
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trippe accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trippe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trippe has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Symptomatic Menopause and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trippe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Trippe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trippe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trippe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trippe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.