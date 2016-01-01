See All Vascular Surgeons in Sicklerville, NJ
Dr. Bruce Tjaden Jr, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sicklerville, NJ. 

Dr. Tjaden Jr works at Cooper University Health Care in Sicklerville, NJ with other offices in Moorestown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cooper Surgery at Sicklerville
    500 Cross Keys Rd, Sicklerville, NJ 08081
    Cooper Primary and Specialty Care at Moorestown
    110 Marter Ave Ste 503, Moorestown, NJ 08057

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aortic Dissection
Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Aortic Dissection
Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aortic Dissection
Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Carotid Artery Disease
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Artery Bypass
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Port Placements or Replacements
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Air and Gas Embolism
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Carotid Artery Stent Placement
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Congenital Heart Defects
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Embolism
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Endovascular Repair of Aorta
Iliac Aneurysm
Laparotomy
Lymphedema
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Spider Veins
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Varicose Vein Procedure
Varicose Veins
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Venous Compression
Venous Insufficiency
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    About Dr. Bruce Tjaden Jr, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1477846046
    Education & Certifications

    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Tjaden Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tjaden Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tjaden Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tjaden Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tjaden Jr has seen patients for Aortic Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tjaden Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tjaden Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tjaden Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tjaden Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tjaden Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

