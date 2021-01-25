Overview

Dr. Bruce Thomas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Health and Wellness Of Carmel in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.