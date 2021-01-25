Dr. Bruce Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Thomas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
Health and Welness of Carmel11900 Pennsylvania St Ste 200, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 663-7123
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Thomas is a very rare MD. As someone who has seen several different "specialists" over the past 45+ years, I've never encountered such a genuine caring demeanor. I really feel like me and my health issues matter to him. He investigates, uses unique testing methods and takes into account your overall health situation/symptoms. You can tell he's done his homework prior to each appointment. Doctors of my past, had no interest in what was causing my chronic symptoms, therefore I was on lots of drugs. His informative assessment and recommendations has helped me and I am truly appreciative and thankful! Thank you Dr Thomas, you are what a doctor truly should be!!!
About Dr. Bruce Thomas, MD
- Family Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1306854716
Education & Certifications
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Michigan
- Integrative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
