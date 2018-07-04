Dr. Bruce Thiers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thiers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Thiers, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bruce Thiers, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very professional and thorough in my care. I’ve suffered from severe psoriasis for 20 years. He is the first doctor to take my input into consideration. Dread the day he retires.
- Oncology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1730117037
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Dermatology
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Thiers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thiers accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Thiers using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thiers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thiers has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thiers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Thiers. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thiers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thiers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thiers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.