Dr. Bruce Terrin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bruce Terrin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Terrin works at
Tomorrows Children's Institute30 Prospect Ave # Wfan, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 354-6863
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Med College Of Virginia Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Dr. Terrin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terrin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Terrin speaks Spanish.
