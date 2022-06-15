Overview

Dr. Bruce Tenner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Tenner works at Allergy Affiliates Michael Viksman in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Whiting, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.