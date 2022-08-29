Dr. Bruce Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Tan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Tan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8182
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tan is a great surgeon I would highly recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Bruce Tan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1497895007
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Tan works at
