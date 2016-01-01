Dr. Swords has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Swords, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Swords, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Swords works at
Locations
-
1
Community Health and Wellness Center201 E WENDOVER AVE, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 832-4444
-
2
Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital1200 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 832-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swords?
About Dr. Bruce Swords, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1912956947
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swords accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swords has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swords works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Swords. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swords.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swords, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swords appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.