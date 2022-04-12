Overview

Dr. Bruce Sterman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.



Dr. Sterman works at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Ent in Fairlawn, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Outer Ear Infection and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.