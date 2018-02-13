Dr. Steinberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Steinberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bruce Steinberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Dr. Steinberg works at
1
Terri L. Langford M.d. PC16055 Ventura Blvd Ste 1130, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 990-7099
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Steinberg has been very helpful in dealing with psychiatric issues. I would highly recommend his services.
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1053431023
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Psychiatry
