Overview

Dr. Bruce Stark, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toluca Lake, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Stark works at Premiere Medical Center Of Burbank Inc in Toluca Lake, CA with other offices in Burbank, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.