Dr. Bruce Stamos, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Main office457 Jack Martin Blvd, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 840-7500
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
He is very friendly and listen to what you have to say and an excellent surgeon my Shoulder replacement went well Jen the PA is great also I recovered within four months with PT the staff is excellent and I like having to text his assistant Jill she responds immediately for any questions or concerns I may have I had excellent care
- Harvard Medical School/Massachusetts General Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Robert Wood Johnson U Med
- Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
- University of Richmond
