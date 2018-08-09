Overview

Dr. Bruce Solomon, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital and Scotland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Solomon works at Movement Disorders Program at UF Health Neuromedicine - Williston Road in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.