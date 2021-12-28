See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Bruce Sokoloff, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bruce Sokoloff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Sokoloff works at Total Access Medical Group in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Total Access Medical LLC
    2700 Silverside Rd Ste 4A, Wilmington, DE 19810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 477-0774

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 28, 2021
    Hands down, the best Internist I have had in my 67 years. Dr. Sokoloff is brilliant, compassionate and so responsive! He recommends tests, medications and supplements that have me in tip-top shape. His staff answers the phone quickly and knows me personally- they are delightful. I'm with Dr. Sokoloff for life!
    Louise Johnson — Dec 28, 2021
    About Dr. Bruce Sokoloff, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639223746
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Med Center Dela
    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Sokoloff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sokoloff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sokoloff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sokoloff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sokoloff works at Total Access Medical Group in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Sokoloff’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sokoloff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sokoloff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sokoloff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sokoloff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

