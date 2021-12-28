Dr. Bruce Sokoloff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sokoloff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Sokoloff, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Sokoloff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Locations
Total Access Medical LLC2700 Silverside Rd Ste 4A, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 477-0774
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Hands down, the best Internist I have had in my 67 years. Dr. Sokoloff is brilliant, compassionate and so responsive! He recommends tests, medications and supplements that have me in tip-top shape. His staff answers the phone quickly and knows me personally- they are delightful. I'm with Dr. Sokoloff for life!
About Dr. Bruce Sokoloff, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1639223746
Education & Certifications
- Med Center Dela
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Emory University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sokoloff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sokoloff accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sokoloff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sokoloff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sokoloff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sokoloff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sokoloff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.