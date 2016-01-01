Overview

Dr. Bruce Smith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.