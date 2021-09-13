See All Urologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Bruce Sloane, MD

Urology
4.6 (43)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bruce Sloane, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital.

Dr. Sloane works at Philadelphia Urology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Philadelphia Urology Associates
    1216 Arch St Ste 3B, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Philadelphia Urology Associates
    1015 Chestnut St Ste 405, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 563-1199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gainswave for Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Green Light Photovaporization of the Prostate (PVP) Chevron Icon
In-Office Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 13, 2021
    By far the very best Urologist in the Philadelphia and tri-county area.
    Bernard Piekarski — Sep 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bruce Sloane, MD
    About Dr. Bruce Sloane, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    • 1518954536
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane University Hospital
    • University Hospital SUNY Upstate Medical University
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    • Clark University
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Sloane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sloane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sloane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sloane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sloane works at Philadelphia Urology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Sloane’s profile.

    Dr. Sloane has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sloane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sloane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sloane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

