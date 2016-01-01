Dr. Bruce Slatton, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slatton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Slatton, DDS
Overview
Dr. Bruce Slatton, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Dr. Slatton works at
Locations
-
1
Northway Dental10965 Northwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77092 Directions (713) 903-3042
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slatton?
About Dr. Bruce Slatton, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1073668950
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slatton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Slatton using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Slatton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slatton works at
Dr. Slatton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slatton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slatton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slatton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.