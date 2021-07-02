Overview

Dr. Bruce Silverman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence St. Peter Hospital.



Dr. Silverman works at Gastroenterology Associates in Olympia, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.