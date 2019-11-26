Overview

Dr. Bruce Silverberg, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West.



Dr. Silverberg works at Joplin Hand & Microsurgery Associates LLC in Joplin, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.