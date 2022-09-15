Dr. Shaffer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Shaffer, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Shaffer, MD is a Pulmonologist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Shaffer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bruce A Shaffer MD1925 Aspen Dr Ste 802A, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 473-2972
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shaffer?
Best doctor I've been to. Explains everything to the patient, explains all blood tests results the he send you to take. Wouldn't change doctors for the world.
About Dr. Bruce Shaffer, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598762791
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaffer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaffer works at
Dr. Shaffer speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.