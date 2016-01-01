Dr. Senter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Senter, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Senter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Locations
Spine Center at Tulane Orthopaedic Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 4, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-2177Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bruce Senter, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1790993319
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Senter accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Senter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Senter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Senter.
