Dr. Bruce Senter, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (10)
37 years of experience
Dr. Bruce Senter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.

Dr. Senter works at Spine Surgery Center at Tulane Orthopaedics in New Orleans, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Spine Center at Tulane Orthopaedic Clinic
    1415 Tulane Ave Fl 4, New Orleans, LA 70112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-2177
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  • Tulane Medical Center

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790993319
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. Senter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Senter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Senter works at Spine Surgery Center at Tulane Orthopaedics in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Senter’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Senter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Senter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Senter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Senter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

