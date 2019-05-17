Dr. Bruce Segal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Segal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Segal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Dr. Segal works at
Locations
Dr. Bruce A. Segal Md. P.A.5258 Linton Blvd Ste 302, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 498-3664
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
he took us immediately, made the diagnosis and corrected the problem
About Dr. Bruce Segal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1063467629
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Segal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Segal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Segal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Segal works at
Dr. Segal has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Retinal Vein Occlusion and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Segal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Segal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segal.
