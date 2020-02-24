Dr. Bruce Scudday, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scudday is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Scudday, DPM
Overview
Dr. Bruce Scudday, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Locations
Dr. Bruce A. Scudday, DPM1400 George Dieter Dr Ste 230, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 856-3331Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Scudday Bruce A Dpm1700 Curie Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 533-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'm a returning patient of Dr Scudday and I absolutely would of never gone back to any other doctor. I had bunion surgery a few years back and was totally satisfied with the whole process. That's why for my upcoming surgery I chose to go back to him as his staff is awesome and so courteous. Would definitely recommend his services to anyone needing anytime of foot relief.
About Dr. Bruce Scudday, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1073574943
Education & Certifications
- Dallas Family Hosp
- Des Peres Hospital
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scudday has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scudday accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scudday has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scudday has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scudday on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Scudday speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Scudday. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scudday.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scudday, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scudday appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.