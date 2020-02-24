See All Podiatric Surgeons in El Paso, TX
Dr. Bruce Scudday, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Bruce Scudday, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Bruce Scudday, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Scudday works at Dr. Bruce A. Scudday, DPM in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Bruce A. Scudday, DPM
    1400 George Dieter Dr Ste 230, El Paso, TX 79936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 856-3331
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Scudday Bruce A Dpm
    1700 Curie Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 533-5151

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Del Sol Medical Center
  • Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso
  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Scudday?

    Feb 24, 2020
    I'm a returning patient of Dr Scudday and I absolutely would of never gone back to any other doctor. I had bunion surgery a few years back and was totally satisfied with the whole process. That's why for my upcoming surgery I chose to go back to him as his staff is awesome and so courteous. Would definitely recommend his services to anyone needing anytime of foot relief.
    Olivia Molina — Feb 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bruce Scudday, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bruce Scudday, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Scudday to family and friends

    Dr. Scudday's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Scudday

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bruce Scudday, DPM.

    About Dr. Bruce Scudday, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073574943
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dallas Family Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Des Peres Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Scudday, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scudday is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scudday has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scudday has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scudday works at Dr. Bruce A. Scudday, DPM in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Scudday’s profile.

    Dr. Scudday has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scudday on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Scudday. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scudday.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scudday, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scudday appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bruce Scudday, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.