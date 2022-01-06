Dr. Bruce Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Schwartz, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Schwartz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Ophthalmology of Michiana707 N Michigan St Ste 210, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 233-2114
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
Dr. Bruce H. Schwartz made me feel at ease with his professionalism and experience as my surgeon! His positive approach is highly appreciated. I am also impressed how he related to his team of medical staff members. My family and myself highly recommend Dr. Schwartz! We look forward to his direction on my other upcoming medical surgeries.
About Dr. Bruce Schwartz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1497730261
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Presbyopia, Ocular Hypertension and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.