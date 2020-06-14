Overview

Dr. Bruce Schirmer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital.



Dr. Schirmer works at University Of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.