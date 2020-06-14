Dr. Bruce Schirmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schirmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Schirmer, MD
Overview
Dr. Bruce Schirmer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital.
Locations
University of Virginia Medical Center1215 Lee St, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Directions (434) 924-2104
Uva Pharmacy1300 Jefferson Park Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 924-2104MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schirmer is the best. He did my gastric sleeve sgy last July 3. Never had any complications. Very pleased with my sgy and his bedside manner is excellent. Would and have recommended Dr. Schirmer to other people. He is a blessing to UVA.
About Dr. Bruce Schirmer, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Princeton University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schirmer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schirmer accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schirmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schirmer has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schirmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schirmer speaks French.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Schirmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schirmer.
